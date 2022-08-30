Tuesday's sentencing of a couple who received R10m in Ters funds for 508 ghost workers has been postponed to October.
This is after the Pretoria specialised commercial crime court was told their lawyer was sick.
The court found Treasure Moremi, 34, and Moroko Moremi, 37, guilty of fraud on March 11 after they pleaded as such to defrauding the Covid-19 temporary relief scheme.
They were arrested in October 2021.
Previously, Hawks spokesperson Col Katlego Mogale said R6m in forfeiture and confiscation orders were granted against the couple.
TimesLIVE
Sick lawyer delays sentencing in R10m Ters trial
Image: 123RF/Olivier Le Moal
Tuesday's sentencing of a couple who received R10m in Ters funds for 508 ghost workers has been postponed to October.
This is after the Pretoria specialised commercial crime court was told their lawyer was sick.
The court found Treasure Moremi, 34, and Moroko Moremi, 37, guilty of fraud on March 11 after they pleaded as such to defrauding the Covid-19 temporary relief scheme.
They were arrested in October 2021.
Previously, Hawks spokesperson Col Katlego Mogale said R6m in forfeiture and confiscation orders were granted against the couple.
TimesLIVE
Some UIF employees quit jobs when facing Covid-19 TERS fraud probe
UIF says sluggish economy, pandemic payouts are depleting fund's coffers
Man who kept R4.7m Ters money meant for employer found guilty
Limpopo Ters applicants warned not to pay 'agents' promising quick payouts
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos