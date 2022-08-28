×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Not just in SA: Chinese provinces' own power cuts easing

By Jing Wang and Kevin Yao - 28 August 2022 - 14:50
China's Sichuan province is now receiving electricity from other provinces after weeks of minimal rainfall and extreme heat. Stock photo.
China's Sichuan province is now receiving electricity from other provinces after weeks of minimal rainfall and extreme heat. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/ beercrafter

A power crunch driven by drought in China's southwestern province of Sichuan, the country's biggest hydropower producer, has started to ease as temperatures fall, state media reported on Sunday.

Power for ordinary industrial and commercial users has been restored while that for large industrial users will be gradually restored, except for highly energy-intensive industries, state media reported, citing the State Grid Corp.

A long drought across the Yangtze basin has crimped electricity supply, prompting concerns that China could suffer another devastating power shortage.

But demand is easing as the letup in temperatures, which had exceeded 40°C (104°F) in many areas, has tempered a surge in air conditioner use, state media said.

Sichuan generates 30% of China's hydroelectric power, usually delivering a massive power surplus to the rest of the country. But it is now receiving electricity from other provinces after weeks of minimal rainfall and extreme heat.

Reuters

President is not your shop steward. He’s not fighting for your rights, say unions

Unemployment, gender-based violence (GBV), poorly performing state-owned enterprises (SOEs) and lacklustre service delivery. These were among the ...
News
3 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Bayede! King Misuzulu KaZwelithini ascends to Zulu throne
'SA needs a new women’s movement': Veteran female activist Sophia Williams-De ...