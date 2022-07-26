×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Business owners lament how power cuts affect them

Entrepreneurs say they lose profits and customers

26 July 2022 - 08:19
Noxolo Sibiya Journalist

Constant power cuts in Lenasia have had Matimba Hlungwane considering closing his bakery business of many years as he is running it at a loss. 

Lenasia is one of the hotspots for cable theft in Johannesburg as residents and businesses experience long outages at least once a week. ..

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Thabo Mbeki warns ANC to honour its promises at Duarte memorial
'Show their faces!' Supporters of murdered e-hailing driver speak after ...