Halted construction leaves pupils out in the cold
Parents angry over conditions at Nancefield primary
While the construction of a primary school in Eldorado Park remains abandoned and incomplete, pupils who were removed from the school and relocated to mobile classrooms nearby bear the brunt of having lessons in the dark and cold.
More than 1,200 learners from Nancefield primary school had to be relocated in 2019 following defects to their building and where promised that they would move into their new school by October this year. However, the constructor hired by the Gauteng department of infrastructure development, abandoned the R120m project last year because of non-compliance and cash-flow problems due to Covid-19. This led to the contract being terminated. ..
