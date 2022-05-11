All citizens deserve equal justice

I followed with keen interest the murder case of Hillary Gardee, the daughter of former EFF secretary-general Godrich Gardee.

After Hillary was found murdered, Julius Malema openly told police minister Bheki Cele that EFF ground forces will search for the murderers and if found he can’t guarantee their safety. It was then that Cele tightened his shoelaces and pulled up his socks and instructed his team of detectives to make sure they search and find Hillary’s murderers within 72 hours.

My question to Cele is,: did you beef up your team of detectives merely because Malema told you that if the EFF catch the killers first, he couldn’t guarantee their safety?

Or did you do this merely because you wanted to save Malema from getting arrested? Or did you fear that the arrest of Malema would cause a state of anarchy and chaos in the country and your ministry would be held accountable for that?

If Cele could attend to Hillary’s murder with such urgency and succeed in apprehending the killers, why didn’t he do the same with Senzo Meyiwa’s killers who are still being investigated and yet to be convicted even after seven to eight years?

It is now dawning on me that indeed it seems some animals are more equal than others. Cele seems to need a threat first before he can execute his duties effectively and efficiently.

As the police minister, Cele should not take sides when addressing murder cases, but should offer his service equally to all citizens on an equal basis.

Cele failed Meyiwa’s family by not finding the killers in time like he did with Gardee’s daughter. I think the wheels of justice must be equally oiled for all citizens so they move smoothly on a level ground.

Amos Tebeila, Mohlaletse, Limpopo