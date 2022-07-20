NATHANIEL LEE | Stop hiding behind struggle credentials and do the job
SA needs capable leaders strong enough to face criticism, perform with competence and diligence
By Nathaniel Lee - 20 July 2022 - 09:48
The antics of the minister of police, Bheki Cele, at a meeting called to discuss crime and policing in Gugulethu and Nyanga, townships in the Western Cape are a sad reflection of the impotence of the ANC-led government in the face of the many crises engulfing the country.
The minister flew into a rage when confronted by Action Society leader, Ian Cameron, on the current crime and gender-based violence cases in the areas, and of neglecting the Western Cape. Cele lost his cool and told Cameron to “shut up.” He went on a tirade and brandished his struggle credentials telling Cameron, “Don’t provoke me. I’ve lived this life. Shut up.” ..
NATHANIEL LEE | Stop hiding behind struggle credentials and do the job
SA needs capable leaders strong enough to face criticism, perform with competence and diligence
The antics of the minister of police, Bheki Cele, at a meeting called to discuss crime and policing in Gugulethu and Nyanga, townships in the Western Cape are a sad reflection of the impotence of the ANC-led government in the face of the many crises engulfing the country.
The minister flew into a rage when confronted by Action Society leader, Ian Cameron, on the current crime and gender-based violence cases in the areas, and of neglecting the Western Cape. Cele lost his cool and told Cameron to “shut up.” He went on a tirade and brandished his struggle credentials telling Cameron, “Don’t provoke me. I’ve lived this life. Shut up.” ..
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos