AG says culture in public sector has to change
Accountability must be enforced at all levels
The auditor-general (AG) of SA cannot do everything alone but needs the collaboration of those in the municipal value chain to improve audit outcomes.
While the number of clean audits for the 2020/2021 financial year grew from 32 to 41, auditor-general Tsakani Maluleke faces an uphill battle as the performance of many municipalities, particularly in the Eastern Cape, Free State and North West have regressed...
