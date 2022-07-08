I didn't vanish, I was never called to testify in Ntumba case — Suredin
Street name in police records does not exist, but Sowetan finds technician
It took Sowetan less than three hours to locate the house of a state witness with crucial evidence in the murder trial of Mthokozisi Ntumba after law enforcement agencies failed to find him for four months despite having unlimited tracing resources.
Naresh Suredin, a technician, was expected to be one of the key witnesses that would have given testimony about the CCTV footage which would have shed more light and possibly identify the officers behind the shooting of Ntumba outside MyClinic HealthCare in Braamfontein, Johannesburg, in March 2021. Ntumba was shot during a student protest against historic debt...
