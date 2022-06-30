'Time for talk is over' — ANCYL plans to mobilise South Africans over load-shedding

ANC Youth League National Youth Task Team (NYTT) spokesperson Sizophila Mkhize says enough is enough with constant blackouts.

Mkhize told TimesLIVE on Thursday the latest rollouts, which saw Eskom ramp up load-shedding to stage 6, should anger South Africans into taking action.

She said the youth league is of the view that the time for talk is over and it will mobilise young people from across political affiliations to discuss the effects of load-shedding on millions who bear the brunt of blackouts.

“Load-shedding is taking us back. We're done speaking to [the ANC leadership] nicely. We will mobilise young people and if we get suspended from the ANC, so be it. If we are accused of bringing the ANC into disrepute, so be it,” said Mkhize.