Woman arrested for allegedly conspiring to get her husband killed

A 40-year-old woman has been arrested in the Northern Cape for allegedly conspiring to have her husband killed.

Following a joint operation by members of the Northern Cape Provincial Organised Crime and Kimberley Crime Intelligence, the arrest was made on Sunday at the Indian Centre in Kimberley when the female suspect who allegedly had hired hitmen to murder her estranged husband, police spokesperson Captain Olebogeng Tawana said in a statement.

"Following week-long intelligence gathering and surveillance, the team executed the arrest with the assistance of agents who posed as hitmen," Tawana said.

He said the woman allegedly wanted the hitmen to kidnap and kill her husband, and promised to pay them a substantial amount after the hit.

"The woman was intercepted and arrested while negotiating with the hitmen. She is expected to appear in the Kimberley magistrate’s court on Monday on a charge of conspiracy to commit murder," Tawana said.

