Soccer

Is the Chiefs burden too heavy for Zwane’s shoulders

Poor run sows doubt

03 May 2022 - 07:37
Sihle Ndebele Journalist
Kaizer Chiefs interim coach Arthur Zwane.
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix/Gallo Images

Kaizer Chiefs mediocre run under caretaker coach Arthur Zwane has intensified the debate whether he deserves to be retained on full-time basis. 

Zwane, who had been an assistant, assumed the head coaching role when the club fired Stuart Baxter nearly three weeks ago. 10111 as the interim Amakhosi trainer is affectionately known in football space, has lost all three matches he has been in charge of since Baxters exit.

Before his first game as interim coach, many Chiefs fans backed Zwane to be given a chance on a permanent basis but the clubs poor run under his tutelage has since left the very same fans doubting whether he is really the right man for the job in the long run. 

The sides management has remained mum on whether Zwane will be kept for long term. Even so, 10111s recent interviews suggest hed be part of the team going forward, having made it clear theyll try to bring quality players to rebuild the team before the new term starts, although he never specified his role.

As unclear as it is whether Zwane will continue, retired Chiefs utility midfielder Robson Muchichwa is of the view the club needs a more experienced trainer than Zwane. I dont think Zwane is the right man for the job. Chiefs need a coach with experience. Someone who will not try to bring back glory days but wholl do it for sure, Muchichwa said.

"Hes a good coach but bringing back glory days is something else... it needs someone who has won trophies before. Chiefs must make sure they get a coach with a good track record. Its about time this club returned to good old days.

Zwane will be eager to snap his winless streak when Amakhosi host Marumo Gallants at FNB Stadium tonight (7.30pm). Amakhosi have an unconvincing home record, winning just five of the 12 league games there with five defeats and two draws. 

