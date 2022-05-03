Is the Chiefs burden too heavy for Zwane’s shoulders

Kaizer Chiefs’ mediocre run under caretaker coach Arthur Zwane has intensified the debate whether he deserves to be retained on full-time basis.

Zwane, who had been an assistant, assumed the head coaching role when the club fired Stuart Baxter nearly three weeks ago. “10111” as the interim Amakhosi trainer is affectionately known in football space, has lost all three matches he has been in charge of since Baxter’s exit.

Before his first game as interim coach, many Chiefs fans backed Zwane to be given a chance on a permanent basis but the club’s poor run under his tutelage has since left the very same fans doubting whether he is really the right man for the job in the long run.

The side’s management has remained mum on whether Zwane will be kept for long term. Even so, 10111’s recent interviews suggest he’d be part of the team going forward, having made it clear they’ll try to bring quality players to rebuild the team before the new term starts, although he never specified his role.

As unclear as it is whether Zwane will continue, retired Chiefs utility midfielder Robson Muchichwa is of the view the club needs a more experienced trainer than Zwane. “I don’t think Zwane is the right man for the job. Chiefs need a coach with experience. Someone who will not try to bring back glory days but who’ll do it for sure,” Muchichwa said.

"He’s a good coach but bringing back glory days is something else... it needs someone who has won trophies before. Chiefs must make sure they get a coach with a good track record. It’s about time this club returned to good old days.”

Zwane will be eager to snap his winless streak when Amakhosi host Marumo Gallants at FNB Stadium tonight (7.30pm). Amakhosi have an unconvincing home record, winning just five of the 12 league games there with five defeats and two draws.