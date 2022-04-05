Woman gives birth on Durban pavement

A baby girl was born on a pavement in central Durban on Monday.

Medi Response said its search and rescue team helped with the delivery of the baby.

The response service said the mother was giving birth when paramedics arrived.

“A young woman was located on the pavement. Search and rescue members reported they had come across the woman who had collapsed and they assisted with the delivery.”

Both the baby and mother are healthy and were taken to hospital.

TimesLIVE