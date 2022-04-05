×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Business

WATCH | Mattel releases certified carbon neutral toy line

By Reuters - 05 April 2022 - 12:10

Toy maker Mattel has released its first mass retail certified carbon neutral toy line including building blocks designed to encourage environmentally conscious behavior.

Tennis star Naomi Osaka honoured with her own line of Barbie dolls

The tennis star scored her own line of Barbie dolls as part of the brand celebrating 'real-life role models'.
S Mag
8 months ago

Lira opens fab new chapter in life at 40

Barbie doll honour stuns songbird
Entertainment
2 years ago

Black Barbie set for presidential campaign

The four dolls in the "career set" are campaign manager, fundraiser, voter, and a black doll that is a presidential candidate
S Mag
1 year ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

'I've seen better cabinets at Bradlows': John Steenhuisen protests outside ...
The pandemic has escalated extreme poverty: Dr. Phumzile Mlanbo Ngcuka speaks ...