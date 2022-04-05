WATCH | Mattel releases certified carbon neutral toy line
Toy maker Mattel has released its first mass retail certified carbon neutral toy line including building blocks designed to encourage environmentally conscious behavior.
Toy maker Mattel has released its first mass retail certified carbon neutral toy line including building blocks designed to encourage environmentally conscious behavior.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.