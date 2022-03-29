SA steel, textile attractive to investors

Patel also announced that there would be investments coming into the country from the UAE amounting to more than R2.5bn, with one going towards an aluminium plant in Alberton on the East Rand, worth R500m

Investors at the Dubai Expo 2020 have shown an appetite for SA’s steel, clothing and textile industries, with several big investment commitments being made.



This according to trade, industry and competition minister Ebrahim Patel, who spoke to the media during SA National Day at the Dubai Expo 2020 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Monday...