Sports commentator Zama Masondo graduates cum laude with master's degree

Legendary sports commentator Zama Masondo, who recently graduated with a master's of arts degree in African languages through the University of South Africa, wants to inspire young people to take education seriously.

Masondo, a commentator on SuperSport, said he went all the way to a master’s level because he wanted to show an African child that it is doable. The 72-year-old proved that he was not just an ordinary student when he graduated cum laude in his class. And since his graduation, Masondo has been getting calls with people congratulating him and asking for advice. Now that his master’s degree is in the bag, Masondo is aiming for a Doctor of Philosophy (PhD).

“I wanted to show them that education is empowerment. But most importantly it feels good to say to people I’m a proud holder of a master’s degree. This master’s degree will go a long way when I become a board member in different companies. I’m not looking for employment but I can make an exception if they are paying well. I’m doing all this for my own satisfaction because I will be running my own business that I don’t want to talk about it at the moment," he said.

Masondo, whose research was based on the development of African languages, admits that it was an uphill climb for him to complete his master’s. The soccer commentator said he managed to achieve cum laude because he dedicated his time to his studies. His studying journey began in 2009 when he started with a degree, then honours and a master’s degree.

“It was difficult but I spent most of my time at that Unisa library in Pretoria. I was there almost every day. Even at work I spent most of my time studying. When I travel with TV commentary work, when the match ends I will get to the hotel and start studying from 11pm until 2am in the morning. When I got to the airport before I flew I would study. I am going to continue with the topic when I start my PhD next year because I cannot wait to be called Dr Masondo.”

Masondo began his career at the SABC in the early 1980s and has made a name for himself in the sport broadcasting industry.