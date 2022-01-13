Joburg to boost number of inner city police officers
This is to curb the increased crime levels in Johannesburg
The City of Johannesburg's new public safety political head, David Tembe, announced the city would increase the number of police officers in the inner city. This is to curb the increased crime levels in Johannesburg.
“As we know, if the city is not safe, then the people are not safe. What we're going to do is to bring back Buya Mthetho, which is a multidisciplinary unit that will deal with electricity theft, illegal dumping, hijacked buildings and the issue of cable theft...
