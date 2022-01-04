South Africa

KZN police hunt for showboating Range Rover driver

04 January 2022 - 10:46
Suthentira Govender Senior reporter
Richards Bay police are searching for the driver of a Range Rover who put on a show by dangerously driving through water before ending up with a partially submerged SUV.

The incident is understood to have taken place at Pelican Island located at the Richards Bay port on New Year’s Day.

Two videos of the drama that unfolded have been doing the rounds on social media.

The first video shows the Range Rover driving along the water’s edge as crowds of people in the water and on the beach cheer the driver on.

Two passengers are seen standing and waving their hands from the sunroof of the Range Rover.

In the second video a woman shows how the vehicle ended up partially submerged.

Police spokesperson Col Thembeka Mbele told TimesLIVE on Tuesday they were aware of the incident “but no-one has been arrested”.

“The suspect is still being sought by the police,” said Mbele.

