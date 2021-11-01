KwaBhaca resident, 119, makes her mark and wants you to do the same

A KwaBhaca resident, 119-year-old Nomamelika Emily Philiso, is believed to be one of the oldest people to vote in the local government elections, and despite being frail, she showed excitement about voting and lashed out at those refusing to vote.

Casting her vote at her Mandleni village home in Qwidlela, about 40km outside KwaBhaca on Saturday, Philiso told the Dispatch she had prayed for this day.

“God answered my prayer. I am still alive and casting my vote, something I have been doing since 1994 and I am very happy.

“My daughter and I woke up as early as 4am on Saturday. We made a fire and bath and waited for the Electoral Commission (IEC) officials to arrive. I could not wait to cast my vote,” she said.