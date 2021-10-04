Government to host women’s assembly to advance economic empowerment: Ramaphosa

The government will this week host a first-of-its-kind Women’s Economic Assembly to discuss and find solutions to the economic hardships facing women in the country.

This is according to President Cyril Ramaphosa, who announced this in his weekly newsletter on Monday.

The assembly will bring under one roof public and private stakeholders to discuss and come up with solutions on how best to economically elevate women.

Ramaphosa said while progress had been made to promote equality for women in areas like government, civil society, the administration of justice, sport and culture, the same cannot be said about economic inclusion.

This, he said, was demonstrated by the fact that women had the highest unemployment rate at 41%, and women are more likely to do unpaid work than men.

Women also continued to earn less than men for the same job in the workplace, despite this being outlawed.