‘Language must facilitate access, success in education’

'Institutions have an important role to play in promoting multilingualism'

“Language should not be a barrier but must serve to facilitate access and success in education.”



These are the words of Dr Sizwe Mabizela, vice-chancellor and principal of Rhodes University and chairperson of Universities South Africa’s (USAf) teaching and learning strategy group, in his keynote address at the language colloquium for public universities at Stellenbosch University (SU)...