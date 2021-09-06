South Africa

Winding up a deceased estate can be devastating to family

Financial implications such as unpaid bills can cause further emotional stress

06 September 2021 - 08:28
Londiwe Dlomo Journalist

The death of a loved one can be very hard on family members but dealing with the financial implications can be even harder.

This is what Grace Chonco had to deal with when her husband passed away in November...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Gunshots and tracer bullets light up Kabul sky as Taliban celebrates US ...
‘It’s like being on a rocket’: Meet the bull riding African cowboy