Hail the Fourth Estate
It has become a norm for the political elite to attack the media to deflate attention from reports of wrongdoing and corruption, so praise from the highest office in the land is most welcome.
Yesterday, President Cyril Ramaphosa applauded journalists for "the sterling work", not just for preventing human rights and state authority abuses, but for also supporting the national efforts to contain the spread of Covid-19. ..
