Footwear and clothing entrepreneur proud to be creating jobs for others
Mahlangu nails it with Spelete brand
Johannes Mahlangu's footwear and clothing brand has grown from one small boutique to eight flagship stores in three provinces in 11 years years.
Mahlangu, 40, is the brains behind Spelete, which boasts two stores in Pretoria and six branches in other parts of the country...
