Eskom pledges to approach wage negotiations in good faith, pleads with unions to do the same

Eskom has announced that it will go into month-long regular wage talks with unions from Monday and has pledged to approach the talks in good faith, with the best interest of all parties involved.

The wage negotiations are expected to run until June 3.

In a statement, Eskom said the “wage talks may be unpredictable” but it would like to assure the public that it will do everything possible to attempt to reach a consensus that is financially sustainable and in the best interest of its employees, the public and the country at large.

“If disruptions were to occur, these may have a negative impact on our infrastructure and operations, which may compromise our ability to supply electricity,” reads the statement.

The power utility has also appealed to all the parties to the talks to conduct themselves in a manner that puts respect for the law, best interests of the country and its citizens first, and to do everything possible to avoid any unnecessary disturbances. This was particularly crucial, Eskom said, as it is, by law, providing a critical essential service.

During the talks in the Central Bargaining Forum, Eskom will engage with recognised unions which include, the National Union of Mineworkers (Num), the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) and Solidarity to determine the conditions of employment and wages for all non-managerial employees.

TimesLIVE