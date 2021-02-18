Actress arrested for hubby's 'attempted murder'
Arrest makes Zinhle Mabena resolute to fight GBV
Isibaya actress Zinhle Mabena was freed from jail yesterday after a day of high drama in which she spent a night behind bars for alleged conspiracy to murder her estranged husband Robert Ngwenya.
Mabena was arrested on Tuesday morning and detained at Olievenhoutbosch police station in Centurion, Tshwane. She was released yesterday after her case could not be put on the court roll due to insufficient evidence and a need for more investigation...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.