Actress arrested for hubby's 'attempted murder'

Arrest makes Zinhle Mabena resolute to fight GBV

Isibaya actress Zinhle Mabena was freed from jail yesterday after a day of high drama in which she spent a night behind bars for alleged conspiracy to murder her estranged husband Robert Ngwenya.



Mabena was arrested on Tuesday morning and detained at Olievenhoutbosch police station in Centurion, Tshwane. She was released yesterday after her case could not be put on the court roll due to insufficient evidence and a need for more investigation...