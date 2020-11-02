Woman arrested after boyfriend stabbed to death

Police in Limpopo have condemned the murder of a 28-year-old man who was stabbed to death allegedly by his girlfriend at Khujwana village outside Ritavi on Sunday night.

Provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Nneke Ledwaba said he was saddened by the continuous acts of gender-based violence which are still prevalent in some parts of the province.

“It is alleged that the deceased left home from Mokgoloboto village to visit his girlfriend at Khujwana village. Upon arrival, an argument ensued between the couple and the deceased allegedly started to assault the woman outside the house. Subsequently, the girlfriend allegedly took a sharp object and stabbed her boyfriend in his body,” Ledwaba said.

Ledwaba said the police were summoned and on arrival, the deceased was found lying in a pool of blood. He was declared dead at the scene by the paramedics.

“The woman was immediately apprehended and charged with murder. The motive behind this incident is not clear at this stage but domestic violence may not be ruled out,” he said.

Ledwaba urged people to consult local professionals in the case of any socially related problems, rather than resorting to violence and killing each other.