Young mom leaves foetus in Cape Town hospital bathroom

“The patient visited a bathroom for some time and left the building afterwards. Later that morning, a foetus was found by personnel members inside the trauma bathroom,” said Majikela.

Majikela said the woman was between 20 and 25, short, with short black hair. She was wearing beige/brown shorts with long socks and trainers.

“Police urge anyone with information that can help in identifying the suspect to contact the investigating officer, Warrant Officer Rochelle Van Schalkwyk (082-312-7221), or Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi (082-302-8437,” said Majikela.

