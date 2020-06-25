ANC chief whip questions ConCourt judgment on independent candidates, accuses judiciary of 'overreach'

ANC chief whip Pemmy Majodina has accused the judiciary of “overreach” after the Constitutional Court judgment allowing independent candidates to stand for provincial and national elections.

The court found that exclusive party proportional representation could no longer be used.

The judgment, handed down earlier this month, gave parliament 24 months to correct the defect in the Electoral Act, going against parliament's request to be given 36 months to complete the task.

Majodina led the charge accusing the judiciary of “overreach” during Thursday's meeting of the National Assembly's programming committee.

She described the ruling as “very ambitious”, saying it was unfair for the court to expect MPs to correct the electoral system defects in just two years.

While mainly protesting against the 24-month deadline, she also questioned the contents of the ruling.

She began by agreeing with her FF Plus counterpart Corne Mulder who described the judgment as “strange”.