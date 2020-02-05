Police officers recall Ngcobo massacre horror

Two police officers who survived the Ngcobo police station massacre have described how they were caught in a fearsome firefight with members of an armed cult who killed their colleagues.

The officers were testifying in the Mthatha High Court this weekduring the trial of six members of the Mancoba Seven Angels Ministry.

The six are Andani Monco, Siphosomzi Tshefu, Kwanele Ndlwane, Siphosihle Tatsi, Phumzile Mhlatywa and Phuthumile Mancoba.

The six men face charges of murder, attempted murder, conspiracy to commit an offence, possession of a firearm and defeating the ends of justice. The accused have all pleaded not guilty.

The Eastern Cape church was declared a cult by former police minister Fikile Mbalula amid allegations that church leaders were responsible for the deadly February 2018 attack on the Ngcobo police station that left five policemen and a former soldier dead.

The officers who testified were stationed at the Dalasile police station and responded to the attack on the Ngcobo police station, about 24km away.

Const Awonke Njobe, now based at the Mthatha organised crime unit, said he was on standby at Dalasile, while Warrant Officer Mvelisi Simoyi was the duty commander. They answered the call to assist their colleagues at Ngcobo.