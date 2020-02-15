Port Elizabeth teen nabbed with drugs worth more than R600k and firearms

A Port Elizabeth teenager has been arrested for illegal possession of drugs worth more than R600,000 and firearms.

The police Anti-Gang Unit, acting on information received, executed a search warrant at a house in Bethelsdorp on Friday morning.

“The unit together with the Tactical Response Team (TRT) and Public Order Policing (POP) thoroughly searched the house inside as well as outside and recovered thousands of Mandrax tablets. A total of 11,604 Mandrax tablets, 1,397 grams of tik and 7,844 grams of dagga were found at the house,” said Eastern Cape police

The sealed packets of Mandrax tablets were found inside the house as well as hidden in strategic places in the yard, they said. The total value of the drugs seized was R623,521.

Two firearms, a 9mm pistol and a shotgun were also found in a bag in the bedroom.