11 alleged cash-in-transit robbers arrested near Cape Town

National police commissioner Khehla Sitole has commended law enforcement agencies for the arrest of 11 alleged cash-in-transit robbers.

The alleged robbers were arrested in the Western Cape on Tuesday in a joint operation.

"Two groups of people were intercepted while travelling in two vehicles on the N1, near Paarl, towards Cape Town," said the police in a statement.

"In the first incident, just before 4pm, the team intercepted a sedan wherein three suspects were arrested.

"A short while later, the second team tried to intercept a Quantum minibus, which resulted in a shootout. Subsequently, three suspects were fatally wounded, two were injured and three others were arrested."