South Africa

11 alleged cash-in-transit robbers arrested near Cape Town

By Nomahlubi Jordaan - 06 November 2019 - 21:08
National police commissioner Khehla Sitole welcomed the arrests of 11 alleged CIT heist gang members.
Image: Thulani Mbele

National police commissioner Khehla Sitole has commended law enforcement agencies for the arrest of 11 alleged cash-in-transit robbers.

The alleged robbers were arrested in the Western Cape on Tuesday in a joint operation.

"Two groups of people were intercepted while travelling in two vehicles on the N1, near Paarl, towards Cape Town," said the police in a statement.

"In the first incident, just before 4pm, the team intercepted a sedan wherein three suspects were arrested.

"A short while later, the second team tried to intercept a Quantum minibus, which resulted in a shootout. Subsequently, three suspects were fatally wounded, two were injured and three others were arrested."

Sitole applauded the swift apprehension of the suspects.

“The alertness and quick [work] of the intelligence received by the team is indicative of the inroads we are making with regards to the implementation of the multidisciplinary approach we are taking to fight serious and violent crimes, such as cash-in-transit robberies,” he said.

