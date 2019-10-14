Toilets gather dust as Newcastle municipality fails to complete project

About 150 toilets have been lying on a building site near an informal settlement in Newcastle, KwaZulu-Natal, since January, after a project to install them was suddenly halted.

The project, launched in November 2018, was to replace pit toilets residents of F Section have used since 2002, when the settlement was established.

But flush toilets have been provided for only 30 households to date, with 146 not installed.

Ward councillor Fikile Gama said the project had been halted because of financial problems in the municipality.

“Our municipality is experiencing big financial constraints. Only 30 toilets had been provided out of 176 households allocated for the toilet project, when the building material became short. But hopefully the project will be completed once the municipality has sorted financial problems, probably by next year,” said Gama.