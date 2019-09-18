Chinese are thinking far ahead with the Zulu course

As the owner of a company that creates and deploys interactive and data-driven digital education content for English second-language students, the recent story on how a Chinese university has started offering Zulu as a course piqued my interest.

The Beijing Foreign Studies University now has a department of Zulu that promotes one of SA's 11 official languages to Chinese undergraduate students in order to strengthen ties between the two countries.

According to one of the academics involved in the programme, Mthuli Buthelezi, the department has even developed the first Zulu-Chinese textbook and dictionary, to be used by both Zulu and Chinese-speaking students to develop a better understanding between the two cultures.

At first glance, and given the current controversial debate around English-instruction and African home-languages, I wondered how we can weave a global language tapestry and still preserve and enrich local languages across the continent, or in any emerging market economy, especially those earmarked for rapid growth?

At a dinner held in Tshwane last month, basic education minister Angie Motshega declared that September 17 would be celebrated annually as "South African Chinese Language Day".