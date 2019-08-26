It's official: Zandile Gumede has resigned as eThekwini mayor

"On behalf of the ANC in KwaZulu-Natal, we would like tot extend our appreciation to all comrades who sent letters of resignation. They have assisted the ANC in uniting itself... and to be able to focus on issues on service delivery and other needs.

"All of them have cooperated, as the ANC expected them to do," said Mthembu.

He confirmed that the resignation letters were sent in throughout the day on Monday.

Gumede is currently out on R50,000 bail after being accused of being embroiled in corruption at Durban Solid Waste involving a more than R200m tender.