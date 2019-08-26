South Africa

It's official: Zandile Gumede has resigned as eThekwini mayor

By matthew savides - 26 August 2019 - 21:10
Former eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede has tendered her resignation.
Image: Thuli Dlamini

Corruption-accused Zandile Gumede has officially resigned as mayor of the eThekwini municipality.

ANC KwaZulu-Natal spokesman Ricardo Mthembu told Sowetan's sister publication TimesLIVE on Monday evening that Gumede and other party members who were asked to step aside had sent in their resignation letters.

This includes those party members who sat on the municipality's powerful decision-making executive committee.

"On behalf of the ANC in KwaZulu-Natal, we would like tot extend our appreciation to all comrades who sent letters of resignation. They have assisted the ANC in uniting itself... and to be able to focus on issues on service delivery and other needs.

"All of them have cooperated, as the ANC expected them to do," said Mthembu.

He confirmed that the resignation letters were sent in throughout the day on Monday.

Gumede is currently out on R50,000 bail after being accused of being embroiled in corruption at Durban Solid Waste involving a more than R200m tender.

