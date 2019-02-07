Contact crime top priority for Gauteng’s new top cop

Gauteng’s new top cop Lieu-tenant-General Elias Mawela has vowed to tackle the high levels of contact crime in the province.

Police minister Bheki Celeannounced Mawela as thenew Gauteng’s police commissioner in Mamelodi East police station yesterday.

The 51-year-old former head of special forces in Gauteng told Sowetan that his instant priority was reducing the high levels of contact crime in the province.

“Serious and contact crimes in this province [are] rife. We can’t have criminals brazenly robbing members of the public anywhere they like,” he said

“We are going to bring an end to it but we will need to work with our communities to make sure that we make headway in the reduction of those crimes.”

Mawela’s appointment comes three months after Lt-Gen Deliwe de Lange called time on her 35-year police career. She was later arrested and accused of being part of an elaborate fraud scheme in connection with supposedly dubious tax certificates for a lucrative R84m tender in connection with government vehicles.

Mawela said he was concerned that Gauteng had three of the top five police stations with highest number of rep or ted serious crimes in the country.

The stations are Hillbrow, Johannesburg Central and Kagiso on the West Rand.

He said he could not reveal the details of his plans as he was yet to meet with members of the criminal justice system cluster.