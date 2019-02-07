Banks woo students with incentives

Students with Absa Student Silver accounts also get 100MB of data a month, a 30% discount on their gym fees and food vouchers, provided they complete at least five debit or credit transactions a month, of which at least two must be prepaid transactions.

Mutsa Chironga, the managing executive for consumer banking at Nedbank, says that the zero-maintenance fee is a first in the student market and customers who use the account for card transactions only, won't pay any fees at all.

While the traditional banks try to woo students with specialty accounts like Nedbank's, Capitec, which is "segment agnostic" and still offers just one account, was the bank of choice among respondents in the 2018 Publisher Audience Measurement Survey.

When asked which bank they regard as their "main bank", most consumers aged 18 to 34 said they banked with Capitec.

Tyme Bank, which launched this year, and Bank Zero, which is due to launch in the middle of the year, are also taking a segment agnostic approach.

But Chironga says Nedbank will stick to its strategy, offering value propositions relevant to customers in the various markets.

He says the bank has identified three main needs unique to the student market.

"They're at a life stage where they're preparing for their future career and have a lot of anxiety around the future.