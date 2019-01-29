Outpouring of support after ANC MP Tasneem Motara reveals HIV status
Dear world, So someone is threatening to reveal my status to you all. But let me save him the hassle of doing it. I...Posted by Tasneem Motara on Saturday, January 26, 2019
ANC MP Tasneem Motara has been applauded for publicly revealing her HIV-positive status, despite the circumstances around her announcement being criticised by some.
Motara took to her Facebook page to recount how a former lover had been threatening to reveal her status, so she decided to take matters into her own hands and tell her own story.
My Woman Crush Monday (also Tuesday and Wednesday) @TasneemMotara ??? #unbreakable pic.twitter.com/CrvB7nHVx4— MANGWANYA™️ (@AthiGeleba) January 28, 2019
Kudos for taking a stand & speaking out. You should’ve been allowed to tell your story when you were ready. You’re entitled to your privacy. Thank you for letting other women know that they are the authors of their own stories. Power & strength to you Sisi, @TasneemMotara https://t.co/Ybgl6OGy3M— Phumzile Van Damme (@zilevandamme) January 28, 2019
@TasneemMotara my Hero let me Adjust ur Crown Queen?,never be shaken,never be afraid you have masses rooting for you,you are Enough,Worthy,Loved and you are Beautiful??????— umXhosakazi? (@ZuzuMazikhali) January 28, 2019
Tasneem Motara is such a decent human being that despite the so called ex-lover threatening to disclose public her HIV status, she chose not to name him! Now that's DECENT!— #PleaseCallMovement #AfricanBillionaire (@Taps_D) January 28, 2019
HIV activist and motivational speaker Lebogang Brenda Mosumi told TimesLIVE she fully supports Motara's choice.
Mosumi, who publicly shared her HIV status via Twitter in July 2018, says Motara's former lover was not only threatening to invade her privacy but was also subjecting her to emotional abuse.
"Tasneem's story is a typical example of how society and even some partners can use one's HIV status to abuse them emotionally. I'm just glad that Tasneem stood her ground and went on to disclose her status to the whole country. I commend her for her bravery," said Mosumi.
Before coming out publicly, Mosumi interacted with HIV-positive women she met at a clinic. She said they all shared a fear of discrimination, and their stories inspired her commitment to fight the stigma around HIV.