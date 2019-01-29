South Africa

Outpouring of support after ANC MP Tasneem Motara reveals HIV status

By Cebelihle Bhengu - 29 January 2019 - 13:49

Dear world, So someone is threatening to reveal my status to you all. But let me save him the hassle of doing it. I...

Posted by Tasneem Motara on Saturday, January 26, 2019

ANC MP Tasneem Motara has been applauded for publicly revealing her HIV-positive status, despite the circumstances around her announcement being criticised by some.

Motara took to her Facebook page to recount how a former lover had been threatening to reveal her status, so she decided to take matters into her own hands and tell her own story. 

HIV activist and motivational speaker Lebogang Brenda Mosumi told TimesLIVE she fully supports Motara's choice.

Mosumi, who publicly shared her HIV status via Twitter in July 2018, says Motara's former lover was not only threatening to invade her privacy but was also subjecting her to emotional abuse.

"Tasneem's story is a typical example of how society and even some partners can use one's HIV status to abuse them emotionally. I'm just glad that Tasneem stood her ground and went on to disclose her status to the whole country. I commend her for her bravery," said Mosumi.

Before coming out publicly, Mosumi interacted with HIV-positive women she met at a clinic. She said they all shared a fear of discrimination, and their stories inspired her commitment to fight the stigma around HIV.

