Police have offered a R50‚000 reward for information that could lead to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the murder of the deputy director of transport in Limpopo province.

The body of Marks Rambau‚ 48‚ was found dumped on Tuesday evening outside Peter Mokaba stadium in Polokwane.

“The deceased’s body was allegedly dumped and set alight by what appeared to be a couple driving a blue VW Polo.

“The partially-burned body was found by the police soon after they were summoned by a security officer on duty at the offices next to the Municipality Parks' depot next to the new Peter Mokaba Stadium‚” said police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo.

Rambau was born in ha-Masia in the province's Vhembe District and had been staying at Ivy Park in Polokwane‚ which is less than five kilometres from the stadium where his body was discovered.

Mojapelo said the motive behind the gruesome killing was unknown but an investigation was under way.

Anyone with information that could lead to the arrest of the suspects responsible is requested to contact Captain Sikhwela at 0727178344 or Captain Ntini at 0731490140.

Source: TMG Digital.