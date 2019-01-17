South Africa

Burnt body found near Polokwane municipal offices

By Iavan Pijoos - 17 January 2019 - 07:53
The burnt body of a man was discovered near the Polokwane municipal offices.
Police have launched a manhunt after a body of a man was found near the Polokwane municipal offices in Limpopo.

Police spokesperson Captain Mamphaswa Seabi said a security guard was doing his rounds on Tuesday evening when he saw a blue Volkswagen polo parked close to the offices.

Seabi said the guard claimed that a man allegedly took "something wrapped in a refuse bag, dragged it to the nearby bushes and returned to the car".

"After some few minutes, together with the female companion, the man  went back to the dumping area and set the bag alight before driving away."

Police were alerted to the scene and found the partially burnt body of an unidentified man in the bag.

Seabi said the motive for the murder was not known. No arrests have been made. 

