Stabbed kid's mom relives abuse

Rapuleng said things took a turn for the worst after the phone call, which came when she was with her boyfriend who cannot be named until he pleads.

"He became angry and accused me of cheating on him. I explained to him that I would not disrespect him like that.

"He didn't want to listen to me. He grabbed a knife and a screwdriver and said he was going to kill me."

She said her boyfriend stopped her from leaving the house. He became angry again on Friday and chased her around the yard with a brick in his hand.

"He chased me out of the yard and I ran to my friend's house, which is not far from his house. People in the community intervened and he left."

Rapuleng said she stayed with her friend for a few hours while her daughter remained with her boyfriend, until she was told "something terrible" had happened to her daughter.

"A neighbour came to the house and told me that Lerato was injured and that I needed to attend to her as soon as possible. But when we got to the house people refused to allow me in ... and then I was told Lerato had been stabbed."

Rapuleng described Lerato as an intelligent and innocent little girl who enjoyed singing and dancing.