'One EFF, one bullet' tweet was fake, says BLF member

By staff reporter - 01 January 2019 - 14:06
A BLF member has distanced herself from "manufactured" tweets that attacked EFF members who protested at Fourth Beach in Clifton on December 28 2018.
Black First Land First (BLF) member Zimasa Mpemnyama has distanced herself from a series of “manufactured” tweets – in her name – lashing out at the EFF and claiming protesters were paid R1m to cause a “race riot” on Clifton Fourth Beach.

“Yesterday my account was suspended on Twitter, then I find tweets like this, which I never wrote, circulating,” she said in a tweet on Tuesday.

“I would never write such hogwash about killing black people. Stop spreading lies,” she said.

“Here are the other tweets which were manufactured. I never wrote these tweets. Right wingers shared these pictures after they got my account suspend to tarnish mine & BLF's name.

"I would never use the term 'race riots' plus I know how to spell 'slaughtering' - Thank you very much." 

WARNING: The tweet below contains strong language.

BLF leader Andile Mngxitama suggested that the tweets were photoshopped to incite "black-on-black violence".

