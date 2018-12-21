South Africa

Miguel Louw murder accused Mohammed Ebrahim denied bail

By Jeff Wicks - 21 December 2018 - 11:19
Mohammed Ebrahim and his father Shah.He is accused of kidnapping 9-year old schoolboy Miguel Louw.
Mohammed Ebrahim and his father Shah.He is accused of kidnapping 9-year old schoolboy Miguel Louw.
Image: JACKIE CLAUSEN

Mohammed Ebrahim‚ the butcher accused of the murder of Sydenham schoolboy Miguel Louw‚ has been denied bail.

In a withering ruling in the Durban Regional Court on Friday December 21 2018‚ magistrate Sifiso Luthuli found that the 43-year-old had been evasive and a "poor witness".

"The accused was a poor witness in my view. He was argumentative and evasive. He was economical with the details of his version. His attitude was that he should only disclose to the court what he is asked‚" Luthuli said.

He found that Ebrahim had failed to put forth exceptional circumstances which would warrant his release while awaiting trial.

When he delivered his ruling‚ there was applause from the public gallery‚ which was packed with Louw’s family and their supporters.

Ebrahim will return to court on January 31 2019.

- TMG Digital.

READ MORE:

Miguel Louw's alleged killer 'taunts' prosecutor with 'catch me if you can' attitude

Mohammed Ebrahim — accused of the abduction and murder of nine-year-old Miguel Louw — is highly intelligent‚ devious and brazen.
News
21 hours ago

Miguel Louw was killed 'to teach his mom a lesson'‚ court told

A shocking allegation of revenge was made in the Durban Magistrate's Court on Wednesday‚ as the prosecutor in the Miguel Louw murder case accused the ...
News
8 days ago

Miguel Louw's alleged killer thought the boy's abduction 'was a joke'

The man accused of Miguel Louw murder thought the abduction was a joke.
News
8 days ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Meet Minenhle Nxele, the man behind the scrap metal Madiba statue
Driver narrowly escapes attempted hijacking
X