The widower faces charges of rape‚ sexual assault‚ sexual grooming of a minor and exposing a minor child to pornography‚ with the state poised to add more charges.

He is also charged with child abuse relating to allegations that he prevented the girl from attending school.

At a bail application earlier this month‚ prosecutor San Bhartu said the state would allege that on a number of occasions between 2013 and 2018 the child was raped more than 900 times‚ equating to every second night.

In an affidavit prepared by the man and read into the court record by his Legal Aid attorney‚ Mondli Mthethwa‚ he said he would plead not guilty to all charges.

“I did not rape or sexually assault my child in any way whatsoever‚ nor did I groom or expose her to any sexual act. I have supported her financially since her mother passed on in 2013‚” he said.

“This case is fabricated against me. There is no DNA evidence and the state has not established if the complainant is a credible witness who will be able to testify at trial.”

He added that the search of his room was unlawful.

Despite his protestations‚ Magistrate Irfaan Khalil rejected his application for bail.

He will appear in court again on October 10.