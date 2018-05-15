Sisa Ngebulana builds on bricks of success

Sisa Ngebulana's passion as a property developer started in his grandparent's brickfield business in Corhana, outside Mthatha, Eastern Cape.

Ngebulana is the founder and executive chairman of Billion Group, the first major black-owned property company in SA.

"I spent a lot of my time working in my grandparent's businesses. That is where I had the first taste of business. I remember when I was 14 years old and I was at a brickyard owned by my grandfather Thandi Bushanan Ngebulana. I watched as muscle men heaved bags of cement off a delivery truck. They would carry two bags at a time and from then I knew this is a business I have to follow," he said.

Years later, Ngebulana contributed to Mthatha's economic development by building R21-billion BT Ngebs City named after his grandfather. It includes a 60000m2 shopping mall and last year he added a four-star Mayfair hotel and the town's first casino and entertainment complex.