The DA says there is a link between President Cyril Ramaphosa’s R500‚000 Bosasa donation and state capture.

In a statement released on Tuesday‚ DA leader Mmusi Maimane said the party had confirmed that a law firm with links to the Guptas had been administering the "slush fund" from which R500‚000 reached Ramaphosa’s campaign team last year when he was running for ANC president.

"We can today confirm that Mr Jeffrey Afriat‚ a director at EFG‚ the law firm which administered this trust account‚ served as one of three directors of Trillian Capital‚ a primary vehicle used by the Guptas to capture the state and loot billions of rands of public money."

Maimane said Afriat served as director during 2016 alongside Eric Wood "at the apex of state capture and theft of public money by the Guptas and the ANC".

Afriat was cited twice in former public protector Thuli Madonsela’s State of Capture report‚ Maimane said. Afriat resigned as Trillian director shortly before the Budlender inquiry into Trillian was launched‚ he said.

"President Ramaphosa is now left with little choice but to heed my call and immediately appoint a full-scale independent inquiry – headed by a retired judge to be selected by the chief justice – to fully investigate the Bosasa scandal‚ which now involves the president and his family. I will today formally write to President Ramaphosa‚ calling for this inquiry to be established without delay.