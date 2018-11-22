Court adjourns after fed-up lawyer dumps Congolese 'rapist' pastor

Speaking to Sowetan yesterday, a 27-year-old female congregant recalled how the man allegedly raped her on six occasions. The woman said the incidents happened between 2016 and January this year.

The mother of two said the pastor would come to her home while her fiance was at work under the pretext that he wanted to pray for her. She said the first incident happened after the man offered her a lift home and later told her that she needed deliverance from demons which were attacking her womb and breasts.

"He asked me to undress and asked me to bring a container of double portion anointing oil that we buy from church. He then asked me to remove my dress and underwear. He asked me to kiss him, pushed me to the bed and raped me," the woman said.

The woman said after the attacks, he would send her sleezy messages telling her that he enjoyed her.

"I started ignoring his calls. I knew that it was wrong, but I could not stop him because I feared him. He threatened to kill people with his power during his sermons," she added, noting that she confided to a church member and stopped attending the church in September. She said she opened a case on November 13.

"I was shocked to find out that there were other victims and women who were afraid to speak," she said.