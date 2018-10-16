A ten-year-old rescued his mother and two-year-old cousin from a shack fire in which his infant nephew‚ Athaluve Sixakwe‚ died in the early hours of Monday. The fire left 70 people homeless in Kwa 5‚ Doornback informal settlement‚ opposite Dunoon near Milnerton‚ Cape Town.

The grade 4 Sophakama Primary School pupil‚ Aphelele Ntsukumbini‚ was sleeping in the same bed as his mother‚ cousin and nephew. He woke up to find the house ablaze. He instinctively grabbed his little cousin and took him to safety. He returned to find his mother lying on the floor‚ flames licking her right arm. He managed to drag her out.

His mother‚ Nondingazi Ntsukumbini‚ said her son woke her up before he fled with the cousin‚ but she fell off the bed. Then her son came back and pulled her to safety. She tried to describe the events to GroundUp‚ but thinking of those seconds when she lay helpless and suddenly felt the touch of her son rendered her speechless. She said she felt “crazy happy” – the only words she could find - about her son’s selfless action.

“The fire was already fierce at the time and my right arm was burnt‚” she said.

She was treated at the Dunoon Community Health Centre.