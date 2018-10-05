'People need land for productivity'

What is perpetuating economic inequality is the continued lack of access to productive land for the majority.

This is according to minister in the presidency Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma who yesterday said that without people owning land, they cannot enjoy a dignified existence or achieve a meaningful level of productivity.

She was speaking at the National Development Plan annual public lecture at the University of SA in Pretoria where she gave an account of what the NDP (a government policy aimed at eradicating poverty and inequality by 2030) has achieved and what still needed to be done to eradicate inequality.

"It is for these reasons that the government is exploring mechanisms by which the redistribution of land can be

accelerated.

"We must therefore fast-track land redistribution to the benefit of our urban and rural masses," she said.

Dlamini-Zuma gave examples of countries that have implemented successful land

redistribution programmes as a sign that it can be done here.