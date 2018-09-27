Mansions on farm illegal - Land not zoned as residential area

Families who spent thousands buying land and building houses on a farm east of Pretoria may lose their hard-earned monies as the area was yet to be declared a township by City of Tshwane.

Sowetan has learnt that Johannes Lombard, who is the owner of Leeuwfontein Heights, had not submitted an application for the property to be rezoned into a township despite the fact that he allowed people to continue building homes there.

Sowetan had reported that some people were accusing Chantal La Cante, who handles sales on behalf of Lombard, of selling the same stands to multiple buyers for R70000. The farm was divided into 285 stands while prices have skyrocketed to R179000 per stand.

Yesterday, the municipality’s spokesperson Lindela Mashigo said structures erected were illegal because Lombard had failed to submit the application.

“The owner of the subject property has not submitted a township establishment application to be considered by the City of Tshwane. We’ve had numerous consultations with the town planner appointed by the owner of the property.

“The town planner has been informed that a township establishment application is required in order to remedy the already illegal activities happening on the property,” Mashigo said.

Instructions were given to the city’s development compliance office to investigate the matter and serve Lombard with a notice as all structures on the farm were illegal including a warehouse store situated there.