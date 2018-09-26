The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal has accused former president Thabo Mbeki of going overboard by criticising his successor‚ Jacob Zuma‚ for calling “black people” to unite to obtain a two-thirds majority in parliament to amend the constitution to allow for land expropriation without compensation.

Briefing the media in Durban on Wednesday‚ ANC provincial secretary Mdumiseni Ntuli said after reading Mbeki’s 30-page paper on the land question‚ he felt that “the former president of the ANC went overboard in terms of how he characterised the former president of the ANC”.

“Now what we are taught in the movement by engaging others is that the leadership of the ANC should avoid the temptation to cast aspersions on those who led before you. When I read that reflection on the land question‚ radical economic transformation‚ the trajectory of our country‚ I felt that Thabo Mbeki was not only doing what he should have done‚ which is to intervene intellectually to analyse our reality and produce some suggestions‚ but he was also somehow directly questioning the understanding of the former president and his predecessor of the ANC and the trajectory the ANC has been pursuing over the past 106 years in terms of the national question.”